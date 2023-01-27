Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 27 January 2023 – Britney Spears has pleaded with overzealous fans to respect her privacy after a fan-triggered visit by the police because she deleted her Instagram account.

The 41-year-old singer, who recently shut down her Instagram page once again wrote on Twitter about her struggles maintaining her privacy and complained that she felt like she was being ‘gaslit’ and ‘bullied.’

According to Spears, the police never ‘entered’ her house and stayed at her gate, she said the situation went ‘a little too far.’

‘As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls,’ she began. ‘I love and adore my fans this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded.

She clarified that, ‘The police never entered my home,’ and they apparently left shortly after arriving at her gate after finding ‘no issue.’

‘This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media,’ she continued.

‘During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward. All the love, B.’

Deputies assigned to the property from Ventura County Sheriff’s office later determined ‘there was no reason to believe she was in danger,’ but Spears, 41, is said to be upset by their unexpected visit.

TMZ reports the singer was left ‘annoyed by the ‘inconvenience’, while understanding her devoted fans were acting from a place of love.