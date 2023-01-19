Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, January 19, 2023 – British actor, Julian Sands has been reported missing for almost a week in an ‘extremely dangerous’ Californian mountain.

The 65-year-old was reported missing by his family at around 7.30pm last Friday, January 13, after disappearing during a trek in the Mount Baldy area of California’s San Gabriel Mountains, where two hikers have died in recent weeks.

Officers attempted a ground search on Saturday for the star but had to abandon it as a storm swept in, and it has not been safe enough to restart it since.

A separate search is also ongoing for another hiker, California resident Bob Gregory, in the Crystal Lake area of the mountain range.

A spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said: ‘On Friday at about 7.30pm, a hiker identified as 65-year-old Julian Sands of North Hollywood, was reported missing in the Baldy Bowl area of Mt. Baldy.

‘Search and Rescue crews responded and began a search. Due to trail conditions and the risk of avalanche, the ground crews were pulled off the mountain on Saturday evening.

‘However, we continue to search by helicopter and drones when weather permits. We will schedule another ground search when the weather improves, and it is safe for our ground crews.’

The search for the men comes as the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department issued a warning to hikers in the area amid severe weather conditions.

Sands is known for his roles in A Room With A View, Leaving Las Vegas, and Warlock – as well as TV appearances on 24, Smallville, and Banshee.

He has lived in Los Angeles since 2020, and most recently played a chief medical officer in Benediction.

From 1984 to 1987, he was married to journalist Sarah Sands, who has previously edited the Evening Standard and BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.