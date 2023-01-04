Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 4, 2023 – Mt Kenya region leaders have said they are ready for any attempt to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The motion to impeach the second in command was fronted this week by Bumula Member of Parliament Jack Wamboka, who accuses him of leaning too much to his Mt Kenya backyard.

“Every time Rigathi speaks you wonder whether he is the Deputy President of Kenya or Deputy President of the Kikuyu republic,” the MP said and went on to threaten, “I will bring a motion to impeach you, discuss your conduct and impeach you,” Wamboka stated

This statement has touched raw nerves in Gachagua’s Mt Kenya backyard, where leaders have vowed to defend him while describing the threat as ‘hot air.’

“Let them bring it on,” said Mutahi Kahiga, the Nyeri Governor, “anyone dreaming that they can easily impeach our Deputy President doesn’t know what they are talking about.”

Impeachment of a Deputy President is, however, not a walk in the park, given the majority of MPs Kenya Kwanza has in the National Assembly.

So far, Gachagua’s Kenya Kwanza coalition has 177 MPs in the National Assembly against Azimio’s 157.

This excludes two pending by-elections in Garissa Township and Kandara.

For Wamboka’s motion to succeed, it must have the support of at least two-thirds of MPs.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.