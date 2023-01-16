Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, 16 January 2023 – A mother is overly excited after reuniting with her son, who has been living in the thickets.

Brian Kamau was admitted at JKUAT after scoring an A- but he dropped out of campus.

According to his mother, bad company misled him.

He started using drugs and was addicted to gambling.

“My son Kamau has always been a good child. He is a quiet boy and loves to obey. He started changing after joining campus due to bad company influence.

“My son started using abusing substances and became an addict,” Brian’s mother said.

She recalled the day before she parted ways with her son, he used her phone to acquire loans.

“I recall before we parted ways he had used my phone to get loans KCB, M-Shwari, and Fuliza to a total of over KSh 50,000. I have never paid till today. I have been listed in the CRB.

“I am not against anyone willing to help my son to go back to school and counselling since siwezi manage na niko na huyu mdogo,” the mother said.

Brian’s father said that he has no problem with his son and urged well-wishers to come to his rescue and take him back to school.

Brian admitted that he has been using drugs but he has vowed to reform.

He said he has learnt his lesson and is willing to go back to school.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.