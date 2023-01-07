Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, January 7, 2023 – A bride’s struggle to get into a car for her wedding while in a tight-fitted outfit, has been captured in a video shared online.

The bride eventually got help from her loved ones who made hilarious remarks about her ordeal.

Watch the video below