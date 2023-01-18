Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, January 17, 2023 – A four-year-old was admitted to hospital after complaining of “colicky abdominal pain” but doctors were shocked to find a bracelet digging holes into his bowels.

His parents said the child had been poorly for two days before visiting the hospital and had been vomiting and constipated.

Upon examining the unnamed child, medics diagnosed the boy with acute appendicitis.

But after undergoing an appendectomy to remove the appendix, his stomach pain continued.

Five days after the appendicitis procedure, doctors performed a repeat ultrasound and discovered a bracelet inside the child’s stomach.

The little boy had an urgent laparotomy to remove the object, which turned out to be a bracelet made up of 18 hexagonal shaped magnetic beads.

The bracelet had been obstructing his bowels as well as digging four small holes into them, which doctors were able to repair.

The young child made a swift recovery and was discharged, with follow-up appointments showing him to be in good health following the scare, which was later reported on in a medical journal.