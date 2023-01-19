Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, January 18, 2023 – A boy named Chidindu was found suffering serious burns on his face, neck, and chest at Imo area of Nigeria.

The boy, who lives with his aunt, accused her of being responsible for his burns.

Kids living in the same compound with the boy are heard saying in a video that his aunt physically abuses him frequently.

Chidindu added that his aunt threatened to pour burning coal into his eyes and make him go blind.

Watch the video below.