Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, January 7, 2023 – Former heavyweight boxing champion, David Haye is in a three-way relationship with two other women.

The Hayemaker has been sparking romance rumours recently with The Saturdays singer, Una Healy, after multiple intimate photos of them together with model Sian Osborne were posted on social media.

The Sun reports that Sian Osborne is also involved in the “throuple”, having spent a lot of time together last year including both at home and abroad.

The throuple spent Christmas in London, followed by a fancy trip to Marrakech to kick off the New Year.

Haye, 42, has been dating Osborne since 2020, which is why fans were puzzled to see him so close with Healy, 41, in recent times.

They are all together in one relationship – an arrangement they have told their family and friends about.

A photo uploaded to social media this week showed the retired boxer holding hands with both of them.

“I’ve started 2023 in a comfortable place, feeling genuinely happy and at peace. Here’s to this year being ours x,” Healy wrote in the caption.

Posting a photo of himself with Osborne and Healy, Haye wrote on his Instagram page: “If a picture says a thousand words, then this one says exactly what it needs to. I decided to start the year in the sun, looking/feeling healthy, tanned and ready to attack the year ahead.”