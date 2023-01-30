Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, January 30, 2023 – Premier League side, Bournemouth are reportedly plotting a late swoop for Super Eagles and Fenerbahce right-back Bright Osayi-Samuel with Crystal Palace still interested in service.

According to the Sun, the Cherries are eyeing a dramatic move for the Nigerian winger, with Fenerbahce demanding £12m for their star player following an impressive year in Turkey.

This comes days after Palace had made an offer to bring Osayi-Samuel back to London.

Bournemouth is expected to make a move of their own as Gary O’Neil looks to make another signing in January.

Osayi-Samuel has two years left on his current deal and has made 15 league appearances this season for Fenerbahce who are placed second in the Turkish Super Lig behind leaders Galatasaray.

Born in Okija to Nigerian parents 24 years ago, Osayi-Samuel emigrated to England when he was 10. The full-back has since developed into one of the most accomplished defenders in the Turkish league.