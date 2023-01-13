Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, January 13, 2023 – Borussia Dortmund footballer, Youssoufa Moukoko, has reportedly been caught up in the age storm that has rocked Cameroonian football.

Moukoko, who was born in Yaounde, Cameroon, before moving to live in Germany in 2014 where he was adopted, is alleged to be 22, rather than 18, according to claims in Germany.

Last week Cameroon’s Under-17 side were preparing to play Central African qualifying games in the Nations Cup this month when it was found 21 of the 30-strong squad failed age tests.

Fresh players were quickly drafted in by coach Jean Pierre Fiala but, in a further humiliation, it was discovered that 11 of the additions were also over-age.

It has now been claimed in Germany that a birth certificate dated for the year 2000 with the name Yousouffa Mohamadou and attributed to Dortmund striker Moukoko was discovered in 2022.

Austrian news outlet Laola1 details claims that Moukoko’s adoptive father had sent the alleged unearthed birth certificate to a journalist.

The player’s adoption emerged in 2022 but now an investigation into age fraud is alleged to have raised doubts about the legitimacy of Moukoko being 18.

It is claimed that further doubts emerged due to Moukoko allegedly having partners significantly older than him in his early teenage years.

When contacted by Sportsmail on Thursday, the German FA said: ‘We do not comment on any speculation.’

In 2017 the German FA emphatically denied any illegitimacy towards the player’s documentation, which lists his date of birth as November 20, 2004.

‘The DFB has already had a number of intensive discussions with Borussia Dortmund at various levels,’ a DFB statement to Bild read at the time.

‘At the DFB’s request for careful consideration of the facts, those responsible at Borussia Dortmund always point to the authenticity of the papers and documents, which are also known by DFB. ‘There is therefore no doubt about the correctness of the age of the player. In this matter, the DFB relies on the details of the home club of the player.’