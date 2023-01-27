Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 27, 2023 – Award-winning human rights crusader, Boniface Mwangi, has revealed how he has suffered for supporting Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader Raila Odinga and his running mate, Martha Karua, in last year’s presidential election.

In an interview with Journalist Mark Masai, Mwangi said supporting Raila Odinga made him suffer a lot.

Mwangi, who is also an award-winning photographer, further revealed that his political activities before the August 9, 2022, Presidential election affected his family, especially his children.

“There is a lot that you lose. I have raised very smart kids. My kids could do commercials and adverts, but when my kids go for auditions they get canceled,” he stated.

He also shared that his children have been kicked out of places due to his political activities and that they have faced difficulties in finding work or participating in projects because of supporting Raila and Karua.

Mwangi further explained that his political involvement has made it difficult for him to find employment, stating, “I would ask for a job but when they learn it’s my name I get canceled.”

