Friday, January 6, 2023 – Renowned NGO scavenger and human rights activist, Boniface Mwangi, has sent indications that he has dumped Azimio One Kenya Alliance and is now warming up to President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

In a social media post, Mwangi who was once an ardent fanatic of Azimio, abused former President Uhuru Kenyatta, accusing him of being petty and vengeful.

Mwangi stated a head of state should be a person who is not petty, and whose service to the nation must always come first before anything else like rewarding individuals.

Mwangi believes Uhuru did not qualify to be President of the Republic of Kenya and prayed that President William Ruto will not emulate the former President in governing the country.

“A President should never be petty. The greatness of a President is measured by what they do to a nation, not an individual. Stronger institutions and national development are how presidents are measured. They can do favours to their friends but service to the nation must always come first.

﻿President Ruto’s immediate boss Uhuru Kenyatta was extremely vengeful and petty, I hope and pray that Ruto doesn’t behave the same way,” Mwangi wrote on his Facebook page.

