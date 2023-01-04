Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 4, 2023 – National Police Service and Kenya Prisons Service revoked their National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) subscription, alleging the high service cost.

As of January 1, the police officers saw a shift in their service delivery on their national medical cover as President William Ruto enforces conservative changes in the police service.

“NHIF bid of Ksh9.3 billion was dimmed too costly,” a report detailing the changes stated, on Tuesday, January 3.

In 2021 the NPS reportedly poked holes into a quarterly report submitted by NHIF. One of the key issues raised was the 734 unpaid injury claims as of December 31, 2021.

In January 2021, the NPS and Kenya Prisons signed a one-year contract that was later extended.

The extension targeted the enhanced comprehensive group life cover, and inclusion of compensation under the work injury benefits cover.

After the extension, the cover was to expire in September 2022 but was extended to December 31, 2022.

The auditor general’s report for 2021 showed that the service signed a one-year contract in which NHIF quoted nearly Ksh8.1 billion as the annual premium for the cover.

National Police Service accounting officer, Bernice Sialaal Lemedeket, stated that another insurer will provide the service.

Two other insurance companies will act as health service providers.

The termination came amid the police force being subjected to various reforms.

This comes even as President William Ruto is seeking to better the services, with plans to increase salaries and living conditions.

He has appointed Chief Justice Emeritus David Maraga to lead a task force charged with reviewing police officers’ pay and benefits as well as other reforms.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.