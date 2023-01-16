Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, January 16, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has been left with an egg on his face after the European Union said the August 9th Presidential election was free, fair, and verifiable.

Speaking on Monday, EU ambassador to Kenya, Henriette Geiger, also lauded Kenyans and Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for conducting the election with military precision.

“Kenyan citizens deserve 10 out of 10 for their stellar performance in elections,” he said.

“I want to thank Kenyans for their commitment to peace, which is the way forward to an advanced democracy.”

The ambassador further urged IEBC to build on the achievements of the last election to give Kenyans an even better poll in 2027.

“The EU will support and stand firmly by IEBC,” she added.

This is a big embarrassment to Raila Odinga, who even went to the Supreme Court claiming the election had massive illegalities and irregularities.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.