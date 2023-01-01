Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 01 January 2023 – Relationship expert, Blessing Okoro aka Blessing CEO and popular car dealer, IVD have sparked dating rumours.

This morning the social media influencer shared a man’s hand with her initials tattooed on it, claiming he’s her man and many of her followers said the man is IVD, real name Ikechukwu Ogbonna, whose wife, Bimbo, died about two months ago in a fire incident at their home during a fight with him.

Blessing defiantly defended IVD during the incident and was even dragged to the police by late Bimbo’s family.

If there’s now a relationship going on between them, we can’t confirm but swipe to see the post and some comments for yourself.