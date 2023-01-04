Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Wednesday, January 4, 2023 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has blamed former President Uhuru Kenyatta for the increasing banditry attacks in Kerio Valley, where two innocent girls lost their lives recently.

Speaking during a tour of the area, Kindiki revealed that Uhuru’s decision to withdraw police reservists in the Valley is the reason behind the recent upsurge of banditry attacks.

He claimed that the reservists were withdrawn to settle political scores against President William Ruto.

According to Kindiki, the 2021 decision allowed a breeding ground for the resurgence of criminal activities in North Rift and was threatening to get out of hand.

“The decision to withdraw the nearly 10,000 reservists abruptly and without basis has caused a great loss of innocent lives and deprivation of property,” he stated.

“We regret the decision that was taken one year ago to withdraw the National Police Reservists from all the counties where there has been bloodshed through killings by cattle rustlers.”

The tough-talking CS further warned the persons involved in the banditry attacks of impending action from the government.

“If they (criminals) think they have enough weapons, I want to assure them that I am ready to use the entire Ministry’s budget to confront them,” he warned.

He also issued a directive to the top brass of the National Police Service urging them to react promptly to cases of insecurity.

Further, he reminded police officers to use firearms when necessary to protect their lives and those of the locals.

In response to the recent attacks that led to the death of two minors, Kindiki ordered the immediate reinstatement of police reservists in Kerio Valley and other counties affected by banditry activities.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.