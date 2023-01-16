Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, 16 January 2023 – Michael B. Jordan is reportedly dating British model, Amber Jepson after his split from Lori Harvey, who is now dating actor Damson Idris.

The Hollywood actor, 35, is said to be ‘enamoured’ with his latest flame, 26, an influencer who boasts 278,000 followers on Instagram.

A source told The Sun: ‘It’s early stages but Amber and Michael are really keen on each other.

“They make a handsome, cute couple and are both financially independent. Watch this space.”

The insider went on to claim the Creed star’s ‘head has been turned’ by Amber and that they’ve enjoyed multiple dates during his time in the UK, spurred on by his recent minority stake purchase in pro football club AFC Bournemouth.

It has also been alleged the Manchester-native posted a screenshot of him liking one of her Instagram Stories, along with the caption: ‘Wifed off now.’

Back in June Michael and his ex-girlfriend Lori Harvey ended their relationship. The actor and the 25-year-old model broke up after having dated for around one and a half year.

A source close to the exes told People that they were ‘completely heartbroken’ about the split and they ‘still love’ each other.

‘Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term,’ the insider added.

‘He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time.’

‘They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.’

Michael has previously been linked to model Cindy Bruna and singer Snoh Aalegra.