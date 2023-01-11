Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, January 11, 2023 – There was drama at Mwitoti market in Kakamega County after a dead body ‘refused’ to be transported to her in-laws for burial after a dispute over unpaid dowry.

The mourners were heading home for burial after leaving the mortuary when the car that was transporting the body of a 19-year-old lady started sputtering and came to an abrupt halt.

The mourners attempted to jumpstart the car in vain, prompting them to call a mechanic.

However, the mechanic couldn’t detect any faults

“I checked the fuel system and electricals and couldn’t detect any faults,” the mechanic said.

Village wazees intervened and performed rituals on the body.

They ‘talked to the deceased’ and convinced her to be buried at her homestead.

There were talks between the two families on how and when the dowry will be paid.

Later, the family replaced the troubled hearse with a pick-up and carried the body to the final resting place.

The deceased died following complications from her six-month pregnancy.

Watch the video of the incident.

