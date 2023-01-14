Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 13, 2023 – Bisi Alimi has shared a risque photo while apparently joking about becoming a pastor.

He shared a topless photo to show off his ripped abs.

In the photo, he has his shorts riding low on his hips, thereby giving a peek at his pubic hair.

He wrote in the caption:

“Sing a joyful song unto the lord, for he is good and his mercies endureth forever. I am accepting the Lord’s calling to be a PASTOR.”

Back in 2021, the LGBTQ activist revealed that he once wanted to be a pastor.