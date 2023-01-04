Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, January 3, 2022 – U.S rapper, Diddy was joined by his girlfriend, Yung Miami and his two baby mamas as they celebrated New Year’s Day on his yacht in Saint Barts.

The 53-year-old billionaire music mogul had his main chic, City Girls rapper Yung Miami, 28, his baby mama, Sarah Chapman who is the mother of his 17-year-old daughter, Chance Combs, and lastly, the mother of his newborn baby girl, Dana Tran, by his side while celebrating the new year.

See photos below