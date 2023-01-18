Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, January 18, 2023 – American singer, Billie Eilish has filed for a temporary restraining order against a man she accused of breaking into her family home earlier this month.

In legal documents obtained by TMZ, Billie asked for protection against 39-year-old Christopher Anderson, as well as protection for her parents and her brother, Finneas.

The singer’s father said Anderson visited their family house numerous times since late December, allegedly professing his love for the singer and hoping to meet her. Billie said cops were called more than 5 times and they’ve filed multiple reports.

She further stated that the incident caused her “substantial anxiety, fear, and emotional distress” over the safety of herself, her parents, and Finneas, adding she doesn’t feel safe visiting her parents anymore.

This is coming after the singer got a 3-year restraining order against one Prenell Rousseau who she accused of continuously coming to her home, ditching a face mask and touching her doorknob and doorbell during the pandemic.