Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Tuesday, January 3, 2023 – University and college students across the country have suffered a severe blow after President William Ruto promised to abolish the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB).

Speaking while ushering in the New Year in Mombasa, the Head of State stated that he will provide an alternative to address the challenges of university and TVET students.

“In the last four months I have been in office, I have laid a perfect groundwork that will transform the country’s tertiary education system.

“Instead of different funding systems, the government will establish the National Skill and Funding Council (NSFC) that will amalgamate the existing funding bodies,” Ruto announced.

The President also stated that the NSFC will have increased funding of up to 50% that what HELB has been receiving.

“The new body will double the current HELB funds from Ksh 11 billion to Ksh 22 billion,” Ruto revealed.

“NSFC will further mobilize grants, bursaries, and scholarships from private and public sponsors to cover non-tuition costs,” he added.

President William Ruto’s decision to scrap HELB was based on the report compiled by the task force set to review the Competency-Based Curriculum.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.