Monday, January 2, 2023 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has embarked on a mission to succeed President William Ruto during the 2032 presidential election.

Some of his close lieutenants have intimated that he is likely to back President William Ruto’s re-election in 2027 and make his second stab in the 2032 succession politics.

Shinyalu Member of Parliament Fred Ikana, over the weekend, hinted that Mr. Mudavadi would run in 2032, even as he urged for Luhya unity to boost his prospects of succeeding President Ruto.

If this (unity) is achieved then Mudavadi will be better placed to go for the presidency after Ruto’s second term in 2032,” the MP said.

However, Amani National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Simon Gikuru, maintained that Mr. Mudavadi will cross the bridge when he gets there, but adds that “his current position in the Kenya Kwanza administration puts him at a vantage point to succeed President Ruto in 2032”.

Mudavadi‘s announcement is a big blow to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua who is also positioning himself to succeed William Ruto in 2032.

