Thursday, January 5, 2023 – Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has supported President William Ruto’s proposal for the creation of the position of the official opposition leader.

In December last year, President Ruto forwarded a memorandum to Parliament urging MPs to amend Chapter 9 of the Constitution to create the Office of the Official Leader of the Opposition.

Ruto, while supporting the formation of the office, argued that the re-introduction of the role of the official Opposition leader will not only keep his administration in check but also institutionalize governance, strengthen oversight and deepen democracy.

In an interview with one of the local dailies, Kalonzo supported the formation of the office because it would entrench democracy.

“I agree with William Ruto that we should have an Opposition and government side. If the Bill for the creation of the opposition leader was done in good faith, I support it. He should however bring it as a separate issue and not put it together with other proposals,” said Kalonzo.

This was a big blow to former prime Minister Raila Odinga and his allies since they are opposed to the formation of the office.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.