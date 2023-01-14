Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, January 14, 2023 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has once again suffered a severe blow after Migori county Governor Ochilo Ayacko stated that he is ready to work with President William Ruto.

Ruto, who is on a two-day tour of Luo Nyanza, met Ayacko and Kisumu county governor Prof Anyang Nyong’o on Friday evening.

In a statement, Ruto thanked Nyanza leaders for choosing to work with the national government.

“We thank Governor Ochilo Ayacko and other leaders for choosing to work with the national government to advance these crucial sectors. This is the spirit of devolution,” Ruto said.

He said that fishing, infrastructure, mining and agriculture are essential elements of empowerment for Migori, its economy and the people.

The President is traversing the Nyanza region to launch development projects.

On Friday, Ruto landed in Homa Bay where he was received by Governor Gladys Wanga and other leaders.

Wanga said they raised issues with the president on the introduction of ferry services in Lake Victoria, a revival of a fish processing plant, and an upgrade of the county referral hospital from level four to level five.

