Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, January 28, 2023 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka’s presidential ambitions have suffered a fatal blow after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga maintained that he is not retiring soon.

Kalonzo and his Wiper Democratic Movement allies have been asking Raila Odinga to retire and endorse Kalonzo’s presidential bid.

But in an interview with one of the local dailies on Friday, Raila said he will not retire because he cannot abandon Kenyans who are suffering under President William Ruto’s clueless regime.

“Bado niko na nguvu licha ya umri wangu mkubwa na niko tayari kuendelea,” Raila said

He also said even if he retires, there are also other leaders who can take over Azimio’s leadership mantle.

“Tuko na Martha Karua ambaye ni imara na mwenye msimamo, Kalonzo Musyoka, Wycliffe Oparanya, Hassan Joho, Jeremiah Kioni na wanasiasa wengi vijana ambao wana uwezo wa kuongoza Azimio.” Raila added.

Raila, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader further stated that there will be no need for the Azimio wing to participate in 2027 if the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission(IEBC) reorganization process does not involve all parties.

The Kenyan DAILY POST