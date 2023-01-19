Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, January 19, 2023 – Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, has brushed off claims that he is engaged in a silent war with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking on Thursday when he met leaders from Western Kenya, Mudavadi termed the claims, which have been featured in the media lately, as an imagination in the wrong direction.

“Do you see any injuries on me? Do you see any scars? Do I look like someone who has been fighting,” Mudavadi asked hawk-eyed journalists who have been peddling the claims.

Mudavadi said he sees his role as complementary to the work of President William Ruto and Rigathi who are his seniors.

“I have been in government long enough to understand that infighting sabotages the work of an administration. We need to work as a team to fulfill our pledges to Kenyans,” he added.

Mudavadi said any differences between the DP and him would be addressed internally through dialogue.

“In case of any problem, we will have mediation and talk dialogue internally. As far as I am concerned, I am supposed to be assisting the President and Deputy President,” he said.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary further dismissed reports that some of his roles are similar to those of the Deputy President.

“My roles are clear and they are very different,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.