Monday, January 23, 2023 – The Director of Vanguard Africa, Jeffrey Smith, has dismissed reports by Jubilee Party Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni, that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga won the August 9, 2022, Presidential election.

Speaking on Monday, Smith who is alleged to be the Azimio One Kenya Alliance whistle-blower who stated that Raila won the election with 8.1 million votes, claimed Kioni’s claims are misleading since he never said that.

“The reports circulating that I’m the owner of the so-called whistleblower in Kenya making claims that the August 2022 election was rigged are categorically false. It is cynical and wholly misleading,” Smith said.

Jeffrey Smith is a self-proclaimed democracy crusader popularly known for his efforts in calling out cases of mutilation in democracy.

He is the founder of VanGuard Africa, a non-profit organization that has partnered with African leaders to champion democracy and undertake initiatives geared at defending the principles of democracy in elections.

Smith holds a Master’s in International Relations from the University of Connecticut in the United States.

