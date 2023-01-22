Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Sunday, January 22, 2023 – Beyonce is in Dubai to perform at Atlantis The Royal opening.
The 41-year-old musical icon took to the stage to celebrate the opening of new luxury hotel Atlantis The Royal.
It is her first concert performance in 4 years.
She was reportedly paid $24 million for the performance.
A bevy of international stars were at the ceremony, which is strictly by invitation.
Beyonce put on a glamorous display on the red carpet, where she wore a stunning golden gown.
For her performance on stage, she wore a yellow dress with sheer panels over midriff and feathered wings.
See videos below.
