Sunday, January 22, 2023 – Beyonce is in Dubai to perform at Atlantis The Royal opening.

The 41-year-old musical icon took to the stage to celebrate the opening of new luxury hotel Atlantis The Royal.

It is her first concert performance in 4 years.

She was reportedly paid $24 million for the performance.

A bevy of international stars were at the ceremony, which is strictly by invitation.

Beyonce put on a glamorous display on the red carpet, where she wore a stunning golden gown.

For her performance on stage, she wore a yellow dress with sheer panels over midriff and feathered wings.

See videos below.

🚨 A VOZ DE UM ANJO! Beyoncé cantando “Halo” no show em Dubai. pic.twitter.com/4iWXigPu9h — Beyoncé Brasil (@beyoncebrasil) January 21, 2023

Another angle of Beyoncé singing Beautiful Liar ❤️ pic.twitter.com/58LFDHvRPY — Beyoncé Press. | Fan Account (@beyoncepress) January 21, 2023

Beyoncé performing at the grand opening of the Atlantis The Royal hotel in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/CPVcmPZHCv — digitalfeedmedia (@digitalfeedtv) January 21, 2023

Beyoncé performing Drunk in love live in Dubai, angel vocals❤️ pic.twitter.com/rU5PNKBizt — ALIEN SUPERSTAR (@GennesisOficial) January 21, 2023