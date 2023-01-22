Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>


Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, January 22, 2023 – Beyonce is in Dubai to perform at Atlantis The Royal opening.

The 41-year-old musical icon took to the stage to celebrate the opening of new luxury hotel Atlantis The Royal.

It is her first concert performance in 4 years.

She was reportedly paid $24 million for the performance.

A bevy of international stars were at the ceremony, which is strictly by invitation.

Beyonce put on a glamorous display on the red carpet, where she wore a stunning golden gown.

For her performance on stage, she wore a yellow dress with sheer panels over midriff and feathered wings.

See videos below.

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply