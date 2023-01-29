Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, January 29, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has slammed Azimio Leader Raila Odinga for holding demonstrations against President William Ruto and his government.

Speaking during the launch of the Affordable Housing Plan in Shauri Moyo, Nairobi County, Gachagua told Raila that there is nothing he can do after holding demonstrations.

“Sasa ukisema hutambui Rais na umefanya maandamano then? From there what next, si maneno Imeishia hapo? Tunataka kuaambia viongozi uchaguzi ullisha Wakenya waliamua mchana, wakaenda Supreme Court wakaambiwa hakuna kesi, mtulie mngoje tukutane na nyinyi 2027,” Gachagua said.

“Wale ambao wanasema hawamtambui Rais hiyo ni ndoto. Ndoto ikiisha watakuta Rais wa Kenya ni William Ruto,” he added.

Raila had on Monday in Kamukunji stated that he does not recognize Ruto as president and the legitimacy of the Kenya Kwanza government.

“We cannot and will not consider the Kenya Kwanza regime and government as legitimate. We don’t recognize Mr. William Ruto as the President of Kenya. We don’t recognize him and we equally don’t recognize any officials in office with him,” Raila stated.

At the same time, he demanded that IEBC records for the August 2022 elections be made public and audited by an impartial body.

Raila also announced another anti-government rally today at Jacaranda Grounds.

