Saturday, January 21, 2023 – Former Kakamega County Governor, Wycliffe Oparanya, has warned that President William Ruto’s public attacks on his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta and other utterances could trigger divisions among Kenyans.

Speaking on Friday, Oparanya, who is also an ODM Deputy Party leader, regretted that President Ruto has “forgotten that the presidency is a symbol of national unity”.

Oparanya said there has been a persistent extension of hostilities directed at Uhuru and unhealthy reversals of key policy issues where the principle of collective responsibility would have been left to thrive.

“It is because of this action that I ask the president to allow his predecessor to enjoy his retirement in peace instead of directing his arsenal on him to portray him as a failed Head of State yet they run the government and made policies and other decisions together as his deputy,” Oparanya said.

The attacks, he said, are happening even in situations where one would expect the President to elevate his patriotism and protect the image of his predecessor.

“All these indicators point to the fact we have an administration bent on practising bad divisive politics at the expense of all the promises made,” he said.

“Persistent attacks on the former President are by all means diversionary tactics to distract Kenyans from demanding that the Kenya kwanza government implements its promises to citizens.” Saying that Azimio supporters are yet to come to terms with the outcome of the bungled Elections, Oparaya said they have not even recovered from the way IEBC conducted the elections.

