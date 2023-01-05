Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a JOB? See the latest Jobs and Vacancies in Kenya HERE>>>

Thursday, January 5, 2023 – A pretty Meru lady identified as Doreen Makena has been exposed as a dangerous thief.

According to the victim who exposed her on social media, she had employed her in her shop that also offered Mpesa services.

Makena reportedly stole all the money in the Mpesa line and wiped the shop clean.

The matter has since been reported to the police.

The lady looks innocent but according to the victim, she is a very dangerous thief.

Check out the post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.