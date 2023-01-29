Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, 29 January 2023 – A little-known kinyozi lady has turned into a social media sensation after she posted a video on Tiktok to market herself.

She shared a video on the popular social platform showing the services that she offers to male clients who visit the barbershop where she works.

The charming lady, who is always dressed to kill, ensures that clients leave satisfied and relaxed.

However, a section of TikTok users have accused her of wrecking homes, with some speculating that most of her male clients demand ‘extra’ services from her.

Watch the video.

