Monday, January 23, 2023 – Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki has warned President William Ruto to be extremely cautious with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

This is after Raila summoned his supporters to converge at Kamukunji Grounds to protest the August 9, 2022, presidential election results after an IEBC whistleblower leaked evidence that the ODM leader won the election but IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati stole his victory in favor of President William Ruto.

Speaking during a thanksgiving service at Kerugoya Stadium in Kirinyaga County, where Ruto was present, Njuki revealed that Raila was up to no good bringing up the past.

Besides, he urged the president to look into Raila’s close friends because they could be sponsoring his downfall.

“We do not understand how the leader of the opposition when outside the country speaks about Kenya while still planning demonstrations, we must audit these individuals.

“Do not look at Raila alone, he is surrounded by schemers who are blowing hot and cold. Do not focus on the wrong people,” Njuki cautioned the President.

