Sunday, January 15, 2023 – FC Barcelona beat Real Madrid in the Super Cup Final in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Sunday, January 15 to claim the first trophy of Xavi’s era as manager and Barcelona’s 14th Spanish super cup win.

Inspired by electric teenager Gavi, who scored one and set up goals for Robert Lewandowski and Pedri Gonzalez, the Catalans were unstoppable tonight. However, Madrid captain, Karim Benzema netted a late goal that was merely a consolation for the club.

421 days after assuming his new job, Xavi’s first piece of silverware came at the expense of Real Madrid, who were second best during the game.

Xavi won the competition six times in his playing days at the club, along with 26 other major honours.

Before the game, Barça were already the team with the most Super Cup titles, 13, although a Real Madrid win would have tied the two teams.

With the win, Barça move two clear of Real Madrid in the all-time table after winning the club’s first football title since the Copa del Rey in 2020/21.

Watch the match highlights below

#Supercopa 🇪🇸 – Une 14ème Supercoupe d'Espagne pour le Barça !



👉 Battu en championnat, Barcelone a parfaitement répondu en s'octroyant le second Clasico de la saison. Victoire (3-1) face au Real Madrid, grâce à des buts signés Gavi, Lewandowski et Pedri. #ElClasico pic.twitter.com/i3NH0p08Vl — CANAL+ SPORT Afrique (@cplussportafr) January 15, 2023