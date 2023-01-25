Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, January 25, 2023 – The Royal Spanish Football Federation [RFEF] has disqualified Barcelona and Sevilla from the Copa de la Reina for fielding ineligible players.

FC Barcelona, the holders and record nine-time winners of the Spanish Women’s Cup, the Copa de la Reina de Futbol, have sensationally been thrown out of the competition after fielding a player who should have been serving a suspension in this month’s Round of 16 match against Osasuna, a game Barcelona won 9-0.

The infringement of the rules was highlighted on social media during the game by a Spanish soccer coach, Christian Vieira, who pointed out that Barcelona striker, Geyse Ferreira, who scored one of the goals on the night, should have been serving a suspension after being sent off for receiving two yellow cards in her last game in the Copa de la Reina for her previous club Madrid CFF and was therefore ineligible to play.

Sevilla brought on Nagore Calderon from the bench in their 1-0 win over Villarreal. The midfielder was given her marching orders against UD Granadilla Tenerife in last season’s quarter-finals and her suspension carried over to the last 16 clash with Villarreal for 2022-23. The RFEF have now confirmed that both clubs have been disqualified from the latest edition of the Copa de la Reina and their places will be taken up by Osasuna and Villarreal respectively.

Asides from being disqualified, Barcelona has also been handed a fine of €1,001. The sanctioned clubs have a 10-day window to file a complaint against this decision to the RFEF’s Appeals Committee.

According to ESPN, Barcelona will appeal as they insist that Geyse’s ban had not shown up on the RFEF’s website or the internal system used by clubs to check sanctions.