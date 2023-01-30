Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, January 30, 2023 – Bar owners have weighed in on the directive by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to regulate their businesses.

They argued that Gachagua’s directive will stifle the ventures they have built for years.

They further argued that implementing the move would see many youths lose employment.

“The call for reducing the number of bars and restaurants is ill-willed. The deputy president should know that it is ill-advised to call for the unemployment of the youths who earn their living from such establishments. We are not going to accept his proposal,”

“The Kenyan constitution allows everyone to partake in business so long as the law is observed. The thought of having pubs and restaurants far apart will not be practical. Our customers would not want to walk for kilometers to look for a joint,” said Anthony Waweru, the head of bar owners in Kirinyaga.

However, they vowed to bolster the government in its fight against illicit liquor.

Gachagua had directed the County Government to license only one bar per town, saying many youths in Mt Kenya had resorted to imbibing alcohol full-time.

According to Gachagua, the menace was morphing into a disaster and would rob the youngsters of their futures if not addressed.

