Thursday, January 26, 2023 – The National Treasury finally released Ksh4 billion for the second tranche of the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF).

This was confirmed by Members of Parliament who were present at the induction of Members of the House Committees meeting.

However, the MPs claimed that Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u still owes them Ksh12 billion.

Following the new development, the MPs agreed to continue with the induction meeting taking place in Mombasa after staging a walkout on two consecutive days.

Insiders revealed that it took the intervention of National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula, who brokered a truce between the two factions.

The lawmakers protested the delay claiming that CS Ndung’u had inconvenienced many parents whose children reported to school on January 23.

The MPs had begun collecting signatures to kickstart the process of impeaching the Treasury CS over the delays.

“We have collected over three hundred signatures; he will not joke with us, nor the interest of the Kenyan citizens. We are together because this is not a political party affair,” Babu Owino remarked.

