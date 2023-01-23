Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, January 23, 2023 – BamBam has disclosed that she was sexually abused as a child by her nanny and the experience affected her in so many ways.

The Big Brother reality star explained that the abuse happened from the age of 2 till she was 8 and she couldn’t confide in her parents because the nanny threatened her.

She said the abuse left her with trauma that she still has to deal with now that she is married.

She explained that the nanny used to make her suck her breasts and would use her fists to masturbate.

She further stated that she was raped a few times by men she dated in the past.

The business woman, who now has two daughters of her own, called on the authorities to have stricter laws and punishments for abusers.

Watch her speak in the video below.