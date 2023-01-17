Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, January 17, 2023 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) boss Wafula Chebukati and Commissioners Molu Boya and Abdi Guliye are expected to retire today after being at the helm of the commission for six years.

The three commissioners on Tuesday went to the State House where they were honoured by President William Ruto and other senior state officers.

Speaking during the event, Attorney General Justin Bedan Muturi lauded Chebukati for doing good work during the hotly contested election.

Muturi also said Chebukati will not retire and will instead be offered a position in President William Ruto’s government.

“Mr. Chebukati, you are not retiring. I hope this country and administration led by His Excellency William Samoei Ruto should find some other place for you to continue leading this country with that kind of resolve,” Muturi said.

