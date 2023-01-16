Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, January 16, 2023 – President William Ruto has said he cannot betray his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, who is accused by his political nemesis of having a ‘loose mouth’

Speaking on Sunday during interdenominational prayers at Bomet’s Green Stadium, Ruto said that he is giving Gachagua new roles in his administration because he knows he is a man who will deliver.

Last week, Ruto in an Executive Order gave Gachagua and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi new roles to ensure his government runs well.

Ruto also tasked Gachagua to oversight coffee, tea, and milk reforms.

Many Kenyans said Ruto gave Gachagua the roles as a trap to make him fail in his docket.

However, Ruto said there is no trap he has laid on Gachagua, adding that he appointed him because he knows he will deliver.

“Hakuna mtego nimewekea Rigathi, akianguka pia mimi nimeanguka,” Ruto stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.