Wednesday, January 4, 2023 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has warned President William Ruto against disbanding the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB).

In his plan, Ruto is understood to be mooting a new funding system to replace HELB which has existed for many years.

“[President] Ruto HELB wachana nayo Kabisa.Comrades are poor &ONLY Education will save them from the Yoke of poverty.

“For we live in an hour of change & challenges, decade of hope & fear, in an age of both knowledge and ignorance. The greater our knowledge increases the greater our ignorance unfolds,” Babu Owino tweeted.

Speaking in Mombasa when welcoming the New Year, Ruto said the sector is set to undergo a raft of reforms.

The government will establish the National Skill and Funding Council that amalgamates HELB, TVET, and University Funding Board,” Ruto said.

This he said will bridge the current higher education funding gap of up to 45 percent.

Ruto added that this plan will double the current Helb funding from Sh11 billion to Sh22 billion and even eliminate HELB loan interests.

