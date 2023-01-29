Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, January 29, 2023 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has said that Azimio One Kenya Alliance will hold a peaceful rally.

In a statement on Sunday, the fiery legislator said that police had agreed to provide security.

“Today, [we] will hold a peaceful rally at Jacaranda Grounds. Police have agreed to provide security,” Babu said.

Azimio will hold its second rally at Jacaranda grounds days after the Kamukunji rally.

Despite the push from some leaders to cancel the rally, Raila on Saturday maintained the Jacaranda rally is still on.

Religious leaders have expressed concern that the political rallies might jeopardize national peace, cohesion and security.

Dozens of police have been mobilized to ensure security for the event.

Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei said his team had met with organizers of the event and agreed on various modalities. This will ensure it starts and ends well.

The Kenyan DAILY POST