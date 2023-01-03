Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, January 3, 2023 – Makueni County Governor, Mutula Kilonzo Jr. has said Azimio One Kenya Alliance will collapse once former President Uhuru Kenyatta exits as the coalition chairman.

Uhuru, who is one of the founders of Azimio, is set to relinquish the post next month.

With the former President’s imminent exit from the chairmanship of the Azimio council, coalition leader Raila Odinga is expected to oversee the possible appointment of a new chair or have the National Coalition Executive Council chairman Wycliffe Oparanya take up the role.

Reacting to Uhuru’s exit, Mutula, who is also Wiper Democratic Movement Deputy party leader, said once the former President exits the coalition, it will collapse.

“I personally cannot see Azimio surviving. The former president was its fulcrum. With his exit and loss to Kenya Kwanza, Azimio is dead,” Kilonzo stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST