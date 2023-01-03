Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, January 3, 2023 – A popular Azimio One Kenya Alliance Member of Parliament has threatened to sponsor a motion to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking on Monday, Bumula Member of Parliament Jack Wamboka said he will bring a motion to the National Assembly to discuss Gachagua’s conduct.

Wamboka claimed that the DP has been leaning towards the Mt. Kenya side so much since he was sworn into office.

“Every time Rigathi speaks you wonder whether he is the Deputy President of Kenya or Deputy President of the Kikuyu republic,” Wamboka said.

“In fact at some point, I will bring a motion to impeach you, discuss your conduct, and impeach you ( Gachagua),” Wamboka added.

Despite being provided for in the Constitution, impeaching a Deputy President is no walk in the park.

