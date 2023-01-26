Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 26 January 2023 – A woman is sharing the secret to her long and happy life after returning 100.

Olive Westerman marked her milestone birthday last Monday January 16, and dished some advice for other women looking for longevity.

“Avoid talking to strange men and you’ll be just fine,” she stated as she celebrated with her female friends at a high tea in Chester, England.

Westerman also shared some other life advice.

“Simply be happy and content to be alive and make the most of what you have,” the grateful great-grandmother gushed to South West News Service.

While Westerman now avoids any advances from men, she enjoyed a long marriage to her late husband, Sam, who passed away several years ago.

Westerman’s female friends even honored her late husband at her birthday party by presenting her with Lindt chocolates and Estée Lauder perfume — something Sam gifted her every year.

Westerman also believes being around children is an important part of maintaining her happiness and enthusiasm.

“Over the years I have spent a lot of time working with children, and this will certainly help to keep you young at heart!” the senior citizen stated.