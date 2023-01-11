Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, January 11, 2023 – LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba was choked with socks in his mouth. This was revealed by government pathologist Dr. Johansen Oduor.

Speaking to the press, Dr. Oduor affirmed that the late fashion model was also stuffed with jeans in his mouth.

He later died after suffocating.

“We did an autopsy on the body of Edwin Chiloba and we found that he died from choking as a result of his nose and mouth being sealed.”

“He could not breathe and died shortly after. The first thing we found was that his mouth and nose was stuffed with jeans. There was also socks in his mouth,” Oduor stated.

However, Oduor dispelled rumours that Chiloba’s eyes were gouged out but affirmed the decomposition of the body. Oduor pointed out that they were analyzing a sample to find out if the model was drugged.

“We did not find any injuries in his body and we are still investigating if he was given drugs so that he could not resist his abductors.”

“The eyes were still there but the body had begun decomposing,” he stated.

Four suspects, among them Chiloba’s lover Jackton Odhimabo, were arraigned in court yesterday over the model’s murder.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.