Saturday, January 14, 2023 – The autopsy has ruled out any foul play in the untimely death of billionaire businessman and former Tharaka Nithi senatorial aspirant Francis Kiambi.

According to the autopsy report released by Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor, the late businessman succumbed to a cardiac arrest.

Odour stated that a coronary artery complication caused Kiambi’s cardiac arrest due to excess cholesterol in the deceased body.

However, he did not reveal more details regarding the death of the Karen tycoon.

Kiambi was found dead at his home in Karen on Monday by his wife.

A preliminary police report indicated that the businessman passed on after a night out with his friends and family. He was found by his wife after an earlier disagreement over a Ksh2 billion loan.

Kiambi sought the Ksh2 billion loan to start a business, but his wife had reportedly declined to be his guarantor.

“The couple had some domestic differences since the reportee had refused to guarantee the deceased a loan of Ksh2 billion which he intended to take to open a business,” read the report in part.

The 50-year-old businessman-cum-politician’s body was moved to Lee Funeral Home after a family doctor confirmed his demise.

