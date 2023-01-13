Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, January 13, 2023 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli seems to have dumped Azimio One Kenya Alliance, going by the statement he made on Friday.

Azimio is a party associated with former President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Atwoli, who was supporting Azimio, asked President William Ruto to name and shame Azimio leaders who grabbed Gulana Kulalu’s land.

“I heard Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua saying that some people who were in Azimio with me went to Galana and shared land among themselves.

“Some people also went home with government money. I would want them to make their names public. Even if they are not taken to court, let us know that there were corrupt people on our side,” Atwoli said.

Atwoli revealed that he owned a home in Kilifi, adding that naming those involved would help clear any reports that he was personally involved in the scheme.

Further, he indicated that naming the leaders would also expose those who were in the coalition led by Raila Odinga for personal gains.

“Galana is in Kilifi, and I want that when people see me there, they cannot say that I am among those who took the land.

“Name those who were in shady deals and were claiming to be supporting Raila and former President Uhuru Kenyatta,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.