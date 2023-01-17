Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, January 17, 2023 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has asked President William Ruto to crack the whip on private security firms operating in the country.

Atwoli, in a statement on Tuesday, said all the security firms should be registered and listed by the Private Security Regulatory Authority (PRSA), a move that will also ensure the government collects revenue.

Atwoli said Cotu has received numerous reports and complaints from current and former employees about the said rogue private security firms.

He said they have failed to observe minimum wage guidelines as gazetted by the government.

According to Atwoli, more than 90 percent of private security firms exist illegally as they are not registered entities yet they employ Kenyans in the sector.

“Consequently, the government loses in revenue from these firms considering their existence is aimed at tax avoidance and evasion and, also, non-remittance of statutory deductions,” Atwoli said.

The veteran trade unionist said failure by the government to crack the whip on the said private security firms has continued to affect the more than 1.2 million Kenyans negatively.

“Most are hustlers who voted in the government of the day, who are employed in this sector,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.